The extraordinary meeting of Kılıçdaroğlu and his people

According to Kordpress, while the leadership crisis in the Republican People's Party (CHP) has entered a new stage, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is forming his own Central Executive Council, focusing on the expulsion of critical members and representatives. Sources close to the new administration say that the main priority of this meeting will be to review the status of parliamentarians and start disciplinary procedures.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who is once again sitting on the leadership seat of the party after the verdict of "absolute nullity" of the 38th Congress of the Republican People's Party (CHP), will chair the meeting of the party's central executive council in the party's central building today; The most important agenda of the meeting is the investigation of the recent crisis of the parliamentary faction and the possible expulsion of some representatives and members of the party.

This meeting will be held in a situation where the tension between the faction close to Kılıçdaroğlu and the supporters of the elected and deposed leader of this party, Özgur Ozel, has reached its peak in the past few days, and the internal differences of the party have entered an unprecedented stage. According to Kılıçdaroğlu's relatives, in today's meeting, all aspects of the crisis of the parliamentary faction meeting will be examined, and there is a possibility that some representatives and members will be referred to the disciplinary bodies of the party. Sources close to the new party management have emphasized that the Central Executive Council has the direct authority to refer MPs to disciplinary procedures.

According to reports, the agenda of the meeting also includes a letter from the Supreme Disciplinary Council of the party, which demands that all dismissal orders issued after the Congress on November 4 and 5, 2023 be declared invalid. In addition, the issue of dealing with members accused of "party violations" by the current administration will also be discussed.

Citing sources close to Kılıçdaroğlu, Cumhuriyet newspaper announced that there is a possibility that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against some figures who were involved in the tensions in front of the parliament and the verbal conflicts between the supporters of the two factions. Criticizing the behavior of some members, these sources said that people who insulted the party's general secretary cannot remain in the party structure without being held accountable.

Today's meeting is the third meeting of the central executive council of the party in the last eight days. After returning to the leadership of the party, Kılıçdaroğlu first determined the new composition of the party's Central Executive Council on June 2nd, and then another meeting was held on June 5th. Now the third meeting is held while the leadership crisis and intra-party differences continue.

At the same time, it has been announced that the first meeting of the Party Council (PM) will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Kilicdaroglu. In this meeting, the party council members who were elected in the 37th Congress will meet for the first time after the court ruling. Reports indicate that some figures close to Ozgur Özel will also be present at this meeting.

It seems that the power conflict in the CHP has gone beyond the level of political differences and has now reached the stage of organizational confrontations and the possibility of expelling members and representatives; An issue that can deepen the split in the largest opposition party of the Turkish government.