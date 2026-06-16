8 thousand SDF forces are still outside the Syrian military structure

According to Kordpress, an official source within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) revealed new details of the implementation process of the December 29 agreement on the integration of SDF forces into the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Interim Government and announced that so far about 8,000 SDF forces have not yet joined any government military or security institutions.

This source, who did not want to be named, announced in an interview with Rudaw that in the framework of the formation of the 60th division of the Syrian army, three brigades of SDF forces have been deployed in military bases.

According to this report, one of these brigades has been deployed in Haskeh (Kokb base and Qasrek barracks), the second brigade in Qamishlo (Serge district) and the third brigade in Direk (Dirk battalion).

The source also stated that the members of the said brigades will be trained in a phased manner at a military academy in the suburbs of Damascus. In addition, brigade and battalion commanders will also be sent to the Homs War College for specialized courses.

He added that the process of evacuating bases belonging to the SDF and handing them over to the civilian administration of the provinces continues.

According to this source, one of the main reasons for the long process of fully integrating the SDF forces into the Syrian military structures is the high number of forces in this group compared to the capacity foreseen in the new brigades.

He explained: "The number of SDF forces is much higher than the capacity set for the formed brigades, and for this reason, the talks to determine the assignment and deployment of all the forces are still ongoing."

This source announced the number of remaining SDF forces after the recent events at around 20,000 and said that these forces are divided as follows:

4 thousand people have joined the internal security forces and other security institutions.

5 thousand people are organized in three newly established brigades.

Nearly a thousand young people from Afrin have returned to their city with their families.

Another 2,000 troops from Afrin are also waiting for a coordinated return to the region and joining a local military unit.

This source also said about the situation of the families of the SDF victims and the wounded that the necessary arrangements have been made between the SDF and the Syrian Ministry of Defense and the ministry has pledged to provide all the necessary services and support, including paying their salaries and providing for their other needs.

According to the information provided, around 8,000 SDF forces have not yet joined any Syrian military or security institutions. This source emphasized that negotiations to find a suitable solution and determine the position of these forces in the country's military and security structures are still ongoing.