The rulers of Erbil have prevented me from returning to Barzan for four years

In the name of God, the Merciful and Merciful

- Dear Kurdish citizens wherever you are

Mr. Prime Minister of Iraq

Mr. Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq

Dear fans, dear people, very precious friends and relatives

Freedom seekers and freedom fighters

Today, Friday, June 5, 2026 (15 June 1405), four years have passed and we are entering the fifth year that I am away from my hometown and my relatives, family and children.

During this time, my mother, my brother, my brother's wife and several of my relatives joined Rahmat Yazidi and I could not participate in the funeral ceremony of these loved ones. It is clear, everyone, that this unfair and illegal decision was taken against me by the "rulers of Erbil" with a unilateral decree and contrary to the Iraqi constitution and the laws of the Kurdistan Region. Undoubtedly, moving me away from the region and my hometown has never created a gap in love and affection between me and the loved ones of that region, but they are more eager for every step we take in the future.

My positions in the past, in support of the prisoners of Badinan region, opposition to military campaigns and so on

It was the occupation of the land of Kurdistan and the defense of our legitimate rights and historical epics that have been usurped, trampled and distorted. I am sure that this is the position of tens of thousands of other citizens

The nation is suffering; Thousands of people who have been driven and displaced from their city because of their positions in that area. The local power in Erbil has never tolerated different opinions and has always wanted to stifle free voices and (in some cases) has stifled them.

From here, I request once again that apart from the three statements I published earlier, they reveal their reasons to the public opinion of Kurdistan and Iraq and say why they are preventing Adham Barzani from returning to his hometown.

I take the opportunity and sincerely thank the dear people of Sulaymaniyah and all other regions and the authorities of that region, especially my honorable brother "Kak Bafel Jalal Talabani", the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, who accepted me and did not let me feel like a stranger.

I am also grateful to the Kurdistan of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran and its officials, who accepted me as a refugee and opened their arms of love and kindness to me during these four years of my expulsion by the current rulers of Erbil, just like the decades of struggle and efforts of the Kurdish nation against Saddam Hussein's regime. In all these places, they never let me feel uncomfortable. As I have always said: For me, "Barzan" is the same as "Suleimaniyeh" and "Suleymaniyeh" is the same as "Barzan". May God reward you all."

What has happened to me is a great injustice and God Almighty will take this right sooner or later.

will open I ask the freedom fighters and the Iraqi government not to remain silent regarding this case and dozens, if not hundreds of other cases, and not to allow the constitution to be violated."

your brother

Adham Osman Sheikh Ahmed Barzani