Tom Barak welcomed the delivery of Iraqi armed groups' weapons to the government

According to Kordpress, in a message on X social network, Tom Barak praised the commitment of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi and wrote that this action is "a new foundation for the new government of Iraq".

These statements came after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi yesterday welcomed the decision of several Shiite armed groups to cut ties with Hashd al-Shaabi.

Zaidi also announced that he is cooperating and talking with all parties to end the activities of armed groups outside of the government framework and organize the weapons case in Iraq.

Continuing his message, the US special representative praised the groups that agreed to hand over their weapons to the government and said: "Zaidi's trust is in place."

He also described this action as "only the beginning of the road" and emphasized the continuation of the process of strengthening the authority of the Iraqi government.

Barak's statements come in the context that the issue of weapons of armed groups and Baghdad's attempt to limit weapons to official institutions has become one of the most important political and security issues in Iraq.