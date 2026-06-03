Zaidi welcomed the positions of Khazali and Shabel Zaidi regarding the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government

According to Kurdpress, the recent positions are raised in a situation where the issue of organizing the situation of armed groups and strengthening the role of the official security and military institutions of Iraq has once again received attention in the political and media circles of this country.

Ali Faleh Zaidi announced in his statement that the approach announced by the leaders of Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataib Imam Ali is a positive step in the direction of strengthening the structure of the government, establishing the rule of law and adhering to the constitution and official institutions of Iraq.

Based on these statements, Qais Khazali and the officials of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, on one hand, and Shabul Zaidi and the officials of Imam Ali's Kataib, on the other hand, have declared their readiness to start the process of redefining organizational relations with Hashd al-Shaabi and supporting the principle of arms monopoly in the hands of the government.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces also called on all political and national currents to act within the framework of national responsibility by continuing dialogue and cooperation and to prioritize Iraq's interests over any other considerations and calculations.

These statements are made while the issue of the position of armed groups and how to regulate their relationship with the official institutions of the government has been one of the most important and discussed issues in the Iraqi political environment during the past years. Some political currents emphasize the necessity of strengthening the government's authority and concentrating military tools within the framework of official institutions, while this issue is still part of the ongoing political and security discussions in Iraq.