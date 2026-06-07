There are differences of opinion in the Democratic Party

According to Kurdpress, Qabad Talabani, the head of the faction of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the Iraqi Parliament, while emphasizing the necessity of resuming negotiations between the Democratic Party of Kurdistan and the Patriotic Union, said that these two parties should continue negotiations from the same point where the government formation talks were stopped.

Talabani stated: "I hope our friends in the Democratic Party have not retreated from the common positions that were recorded and agreed upon earlier. "We want the government formation negotiations to start again from where they stopped."

He added: "I have publicly announced more than 20 times that we are ready to talk; "It is enough for someone to call me and say let's sit down and have a conversation."

Emphasizing the importance of the participation of the Democratic Party in the administration of the Kurdistan Region, this official of the Patriotic Union said: "Even if we reach an agreement with all other parties, we cannot manage this region without the Democratic Party."

Ghobad Talabani further pointed to the difference of views in the Democratic Party and stated: "I feel that there are different views within the Democratic Party. I know that Mr. Masoud Barzani has more political experience than all of us and he knows very well that the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union must somehow reach an understanding and convergence." He also emphasized that the Patriotic Union today has a single position and said: "Once upon a time, no one could easily understand the politics of the Patriotic Union and this party had different factions, but today the Patriotic Union has a vision and a dream."

In another part of his speech about Masrour Barzani, Talabani said: "I like Kak Masrour and I have no problem with him, but if I were his adviser, I would tell him that he should also meet with the Iraqi president, just as you go to Baghdad and meet with all parties."