Registration of 14 thousand displaced families to return to Sarekani

According to Kordpress, while efforts to stabilize the security and service situation in Sarekani continue, local officials announced the registration of nearly 14,000 displaced families to return to their homes; The process that is supposed to start after the completion of the return of refugees from Afrin.

According to Rodav Network, in order to stabilize the security situation in the region and deal with humanitarian crises, a high-ranking delegation from the security institutions of Haskeh traveled to the city of Sarekani.

During this trip, "Omid Marwan Ali" the commander of Asayesh Haske forces along with his deputy "Mahmoud Khalil" known as "Siamand Afrin" met and talked with the local officials of Sarekhani. In this meeting, Mahmoud Saleh, the head of Sarekani security forces, and Abdullah Jashim, the city manager, were also present.

In this meeting, important security and service issues were discussed. One of the most important topics of the discussion was the beginning of operations to clear mines and remnants of war from different areas in order to provide safe conditions for the return and life of civilians.

Also, the water crisis caused by the stoppage of the "Aluk" water station was widely discussed. The water cut of this station has faced serious problems for millions of residents of Haskeh and surrounding areas over the past years.

The parties also discussed organizational and security issues and how to integrate forces. In this framework, the integration of the peace forces in the "public security" structure of Sarekani was investigated. The purpose of this action is to create a common and more efficient security system to maintain the security of the city.

Registration of 14 thousand families to return

In another part of this meeting, the issue of returning refugees from the camps was discussed. "Zahra Simu", the spokesperson of the Sarekani IDP Committee, announced in an interview with Rodav that the desire to return is very widespread among the IDPs.

He added that the names of nearly 14,000 families who want to return to their areas and homes have been registered so far.

About the start of this process, Zahra Simu said that the stages of return are related to each other and after the completion of the return process of Afrin refugees, the return convoys of Sarekani refugees will also start directly.

Based on these statements, the local authorities are preparing the necessary preparations for the implementation of the large-scale return of refugees to Sarekani.