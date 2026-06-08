Some leaders of the Democratic Party have delayed the formation of a new government

According to Kurdpress, Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, spoke at the Delphi meeting about the process of forming the new government of the Kurdistan Region, regional developments and the region's relations with Baghdad.

Referring to the current situation of the Kurdistan Region, he said: "Not only me, but also the people do not want the continuation of the previous government, and no one is satisfied with the current situation of the region."

He emphasized that the regional government cannot continue in its current form and must be changed.

Pointing to the process of negotiations to form a new cabinet, Talabani said that the future government of the region will not be formed like the previous cabinets and should be formed based on real participation and understanding of the new developments in the region and Iraq.

The head of the Patriotic Union also considered some officials and leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party as the cause of the delay in the formation of the new government and added that some of them do not have the ability to understand the realities of today's world and the developments in the region.

He asked the Democratic Party to review its approach and better understand the value of relations with Iraqi forces and political parties.

In another part of his speech, referring to regional developments, Talabani said that in recent years, extensive changes have occurred in the Middle East, and the Kurdistan region can become a bridge to strengthen relations between the countries of the region.

While expressing optimism about the new Iraqi government, he emphasized: "A peaceful Iraqi is equal to a peaceful Kurdistan."

He added that the challenges facing Iraq should not prevent citizens from improving their living standards and creating opportunities for prosperity and development.

The head of the Patriotic Union also stated about the negotiations between Iran and the United States that reaching an agreement between the two countries requires a wise decision and the parties should be able to leave the negotiations with pride.

He also believes that Iraq can play the role of mediator between Tehran and Washington.

Supporting the peace process in the region, Talabani said that this process will continue and the Patriotic Union has also supported it.

He also spoke about the existence of good relations with America and Türkiye and expressed hope that more opportunities for peace, development and cooperation between nations will be provided.

In another part of his speech, he mentioned the relationship between the Patriotic Union and the New Generation Movement and said that this political current is a young and influential force and there is agreement and understanding between the two sides.

In the end, Talabani said, referring to the location of Sulaymaniyah: "The wealth of Sulaymaniyah is not oil and gas, but the knowledgeable, educated and intellectual people of this city."

He also claimed that during the period of tensions and the possibility of conflict between Iran and the United States, the efforts and measures taken have prevented the Kurds from being caught in a major crisis.