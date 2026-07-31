Four names have been proposed as possible rivals to Kilicdaroglu for CHP presidency

According to Kurdistan Press, on the eve of the Republican People's Party (CHP) congress, the atmosphere of competition for the leadership of the party has entered a new stage and the names of four figures have been proposed as possible rivals to Kemal Kilicdaroglu.According to Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist for the Hurriyet newspaper and a journalist who is always with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s media team, on the eve of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) congress, he has named four figures, including Muharram Ince, as possible candidates for the party’s presidency and rivals to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. These speculations have arisen following the departure of Özgür Özel and 90 of his fellow MPs from the CHP and the establishment of the New Party.

Selvi, referring to the departure of Özgür Özel and 90 of his fellow MPs from the CHP and the establishment of the New Party, said that some of the remaining members of the party are now looking to replace Kılıçdaroğlu. According to him, these people believe that the coming to power of the new party-New Party-New Party and creating a new atmosphere in the Republican People’s Party.Possibility of resignation of a number of other deputies

Selvi claimed that some currents within the CHP are trying to pressure Kilicdaroglu not to run for the party presidency at the next congress by raising the possibility of five more deputies resigning and increasing the number of new defectors to 10.

He added that there is a possibility of new resignations from the CHP, but it is unlikely that Kilicdaroglu will be severely affected by the resignation of five or 10 more deputies after 91 deputies left.

Four possible candidates for the CHP presidency

The journalist wrote that it seems that the internal disputes and developments within the CHP will continue for some time, as currently four names are being discussed for the presidency of the party.

According to Selvi, Oguz Kan Salici, Gürsel Erol, Gürsel Tekin and Muharram Ince are among the figures who may run for the CHP presidency at the next congress.He stressed, however, that with the official start of the congress process, there is a possibility that some of these people will withdraw or other unexpected names will be put forward. According to Selvi, if Kilicdaroglu does not run himself, he may support one of the candidates.