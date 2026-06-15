This agreement is an important step for peace and stability in the region

According to Kurdpress, quoted by Anatoly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published a message on social networks and described the agreement reached between the United States and Iran as an important development for the rule of peace and tranquility in the region.

He expressed hope that this development, which the world has been waiting for for a long time, will become the basis for the establishment of stable peace and security in the region.

The Turkish president also emphasized that until the official signing of the agreement, any comments, provocations or actions that increase tension should be avoided and he should be alert to the possibility of subversive actions.

While thanking the leaders of Iran and the United States for achieving this result, Erdogan also thanked the mediating role of Pakistan and appreciated the diplomatic support of Qatar and Saudi Arabia in this process.

In the end, he emphasized that Turkey will continue to support all efforts to establish peace, stability and security in the region and will continue to participate in sustainable solutions based on diplomacy and international law.