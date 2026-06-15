With foreign pressure, the Patriotic Union and Democrats of Kurdistan are moving towards the formation of the government

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hame Saleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, criticized the process of forming the new government of the Kurdistan Region and claimed that due to the pressure of another country, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan are trying to form the government as soon as possible.

Referring to the fact that months have passed since the elections and the process of forming the cabinet has not continued, he said: "The assets, lands and incomes of this region are divided among them, but in the end it is another country that interferes and puts pressure on the agreement, the formation of the government and the distribution of the climate facilities."

The head of the Patriotic Position Movement also criticized what he described as prioritizing party and personal interests over public demands and said that along with all these agreements and political interests, attention should also be paid to the living conditions and lives of the people.

Ali Hame Saleh further claimed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party did not agree to form an official coalition with the Patriotic Union and only agreed to the independent participation of this party in the government.