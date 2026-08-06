The process of integrating forces into the Syrian army continues

According to Kurdistan Press, Mahmoud Habib, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced that the process of integrating SDF forces into the Syrian army is continuing according to the predetermined stages, and some military commanders have also been appointed within the framework of this process.SDF spokesman Mahmoud Habib told Al Arabiya that the delay in implementing the integration agreement is due to the time needed to prepare, organize, and form military brigades, and that no specific timetable has been set for the completion of all stages of this process.

He also stressed that SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi and Syrian Interim Government President Ahmed al-Sharaa have agreed and insisted on accelerating the integration process and completing it in the shortest possible time.

The process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into the country’s army is based on an agreement signed on March 10, 2025 between Mazloum Abdi and Ahmed al-Sharaa. In addition to integrating the SDF’s military structure into the Syrian army, the agreement also foresees the transfer of civilian and military institutions in northern and eastern Syria, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields, to the Damascus government.According to the provisions of this agreement, the Kurdish community is recognized as one of the main components of Syrian society and emphasis is placed on guaranteeing the rights of the Kurds in the future constitution, recognizing the Kurdish language, and preserving other rights of this community.