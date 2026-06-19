Damascus protests against Mazloum Kobani's uncoordinated trip to Europe

According to Kurdpress, a Syrian diplomat announced that the recent trips of Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to several European countries were made without coordination or prior permission from the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This diplomat, whose name has not been disclosed, told Syria New that Abdi has no official position or legal authority to carry out political and diplomatic activities on behalf of the Syrian government, adding that the reception of him by some international parties is a "violation of diplomatic customs and interference in Syria's internal affairs".

These statements are made while Mazloum Abdi met the French Foreign Minister on Thursday as part of a European trip. In this meeting, Elham Ahmed, the co-head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, was also present. The focus of these talks is the process of implementing the agreement of the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces with the Damascus government, political developments in Syria and the future of Kurdish rights.

Also, some sources have announced the continuation of this diplomatic trip and the presence of Mazloum Abdi and Elham Ahmad in Holland and Belgium, although the details of their possible visits in these two countries have not yet been officially announced.

The position of this Syrian diplomat is expressed in the context that the European trips of SDF leaders were made with the aim of gaining the support of European countries for the implementation of the agreement with Damascus and guaranteeing the rights of the Kurds. The recent statements of Damascus could be a sign of the dissatisfaction of the Syrian government towards the independent diplomatic movements of the leaders of the autonomous administration and increasing differences over the implementation of the integration agreement.