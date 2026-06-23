Dozens of properties and millions of dollars from the assets of Iraq's deputy oil ministry were confiscated

According to Kordpress, the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq has published new details of the confiscated property and assets belonging to Adnan Jamili, the deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

According to the announcement of this council, the total amount of seized cash has reached 10 million dollars and 31 billion Iraqi dinars.

According to this statement, nearly 20 billion Iraqi dinars were discovered and seized from a hideout in a farm, and at the same time, another 5 billion dinars were prevented from being transferred in one of the provinces.

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq also announced the continuation of the legal process for seizing and controlling property and announced that 70 residential units, 21 vehicles and nearly 3 kilograms of gold have been seized in the context of this case.

In this statement, it is emphasized that the investigation of other people related to this case is still ongoing and legal measures will be followed until the completion of all judicial procedures.

This case has received attention again while a few weeks ago, in one of the first actions of the new Iraqi government in corruption cases, Adnan Jamili, the deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the manager of Beji Refinery, was arrested on charges of financial and administrative corruption.

According to reports, the arrest operation was carried out in Salah al-Din province with the participation of Iraqi security and regulatory institutions. At the same time, Iraqi officials announced that investigations into cases related to the energy sector and government contracts would continue.

Also, some members of the Iraqi Parliament claimed that Jamili was connected with the political financing networks of the parties, and accusations were raised about the misuse of the case of the drone attack on the Beji refinery to cover up the violations. Allegations that are being investigated in the framework of the judicial process.