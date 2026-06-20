Tom Barak called for reopening the corruption cases of senior figures in Iraq

Kordpress

The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Nahar" reported that Tom Barak's meetings in Baghdad with Faiq Zeidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, and Ali Zaidi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, were not only limited to discussions about bilateral cooperation or developments in the region, but directly and decisively raised a series of issues that the American government considers essential for the continuation of political, economic and security support to Iraq.

At the top of these issues is the case of collecting weapons in the monopoly of the government and disbanding armed groups outside the official security structure; Especially the Iraqi groups that are equipped with missiles, drones and heavy weapons.

These sources have pointed out that Barak emphasized during these meetings that the actions of the Iraqi government in the field of arms control should be real and tangible, not just a symbolic or media act. It has also been emphasized on the necessity of disbanding all armed groups without exception and stripping them of their heavy military capabilities; Especially in a situation where some of these groups, including the Hezbollah and Al-Nujba battalions, have opposed the government's efforts to organize weapons and limit them in the hands of official institutions.

This newspaper adds that America's messages are not only limited to the field of security, but also include cases of financial and administrative corruption; The issue that Washington considers to be one of the most important factors in weakening the Iraqi government and wasting the country's financial resources.

According to this report, the American envoy called for the reopening of major corruption cases and conducting investigations on the personalities involved in them, regardless of their political position or party affiliation, and specifically emphasized the handling of the "senior figures" case.

It is also requested to intensify the monitoring of the banking sector and border crossings in order to prevent smuggling, money laundering and illegal transfer of assets; Issues that have caused more concern in the United States and the international community in recent years.