Fighting required courage and we were brave in war

According to Kordpress, the meeting "Towards a democratic society with free leadership" was held at the initiative of People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) in Mersin Nation Park. After the opening speech, Chetin Arkash, a member of Amrali's secretariat,* took the stage amid chants of "Bijî Serok Apo". At the same time, the first published video of Abdullah Öcalan after 27 years was played on big screens and young people also took a big picture of Öcalan in their hands.

At the beginning of his speech, Arkash honored the memory of the late Turkish artist Kadir Inanir and called him the "awakened conscience of Turkish cinema". Then, referring to the multi-ethnic and multi-religious context of Chokurova, he said that this region, which is home to Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds and followers of different religions, is one of the most suitable regions for the realization of the idea of ​​a "democratic nation".

Emphasizing the necessity of the democratization of the Republic of Turkey, he said: "For many years, all the nations of this country have wished for the republic to reconcile with democracy. In our opinion, the Kurds are the missing link of the republic and denying their rights has made the republic incomplete. Now is the time for the Kurds to gain their place in the republic in a legal and democratic framework.

Defending the new peace process, Arkash emphasized that this process was started not because of weakness, but based on the belief in peace, democracy and coexistence of nations. He said: "We did not enter this path because of weakness, but because we believe in peace and brotherhood of nations. "Now is the time to put aside not only weapons, but also the mentality of war forever and open the way to democratic politics."

Referring to the decades of conflict between the Turkish government and the PKK, he said that neither side should prioritize their suffering over the other. Paying tribute to the dead on both sides, he mentioned soldiers, police forces, guerilla forces and civilians and added: "Fighting required courage and we were brave in war; But today we must be equally brave for peace."

Arkash further called Abdullah Ocalan "the main negotiator of the Kurds" and said that the government is also aware of his position and influence among the Kurdish community. According to him, without considering the Kurds and their rights, neither a democratic future for Türkiye nor a new order will be formed in the Middle East.

He then criticized the continued restrictions against Öcalan and said: "For 45 days, no meeting has been held with Abdullah Öcalan; Neither his lawyers, nor his family, nor any delegation have been allowed to meet with him. You open the door of Emrali prison whenever you want and close it whenever you want; Can we talk about the rule of law, negotiation and peace with such an approach?"

Arkaş emphasized: "This process cannot be advanced through threats against Öcalan. Our demand is no longer merely the lifting of his isolation; we call for the immediate freedom of Abdullah Öcalan. Kurds might forgo many things, but never Öcalan."

He also addressed speculation regarding the potential enactment of a "repentance law," stating: "If there is any intention to revisit the repentance law, one need only look at the tens of thousands of people gathered in this square; do you see any trace of repentance on their faces? Brotherhood is not built on humiliation or a condescending attitude."

Emphasizing that the Kurdish issue is not limited to disarmament, Arkash added: "The government must show with legal reforms and the expansion of democracy that armed struggle is no longer necessary. If the government takes one step, the Kurds are ready to take five steps."

In the end, referring to the support of 61 NGOs of Mersin for the peace process, he expressed hope that the social support for this process will expand and said: "We are really thirsty for peace and we believe that this land deserves peace." We will win together.