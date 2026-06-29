O life! Either I will live you freely, or it will be as if I had never lived

According to Kordpress, Visi Aktash Hambandi, a former associate of Abdullah Ocalan and a member of Amrali's secretariat, started his speech by honoring the memory of Qadir Inanir at the "Azadi" meeting held with the slogan "with free leadership, towards a democratic society" and demanding the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan in Diyarbakir station square.

Condoling the death of the famous actor of Turkish cinema, he said: "Qadir Inanir was not only an outstanding artist, but also a socialist and justice-seeking fighter who became a model for fighting for freedom and peace with his stand. "He always tried to solve the problems of the society and his memory and name will always live in the hearts of people."

Öcalan is a symbol of freedom and resistance

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan's position among the Kurds, Aktash said: "Ocalan is a symbol of Kurds' honor, awakening and future." He has repeatedly emphasized that society will not be free until women are freed, and for this reason, Kurdish women became the pioneers of the struggle.

He added: "Ojalan is the architect of peace, democracy, unity and freedom." He is not only a political leader, but an honorable peacemaker and has been working to advance negotiations since 1993. His strength lies in the fact that he defends the identity of his people, and for this reason, Öcalan means freedom and resistance to the people."

Ocalan's release will democratize Turkey

Criticizing the continued isolation of Abdullah Öcalan despite the "Peace and Democratic Society" process, Aktash said: "Öcalan is the will of peace and democracy and the future of nations, and for this reason, he is considered the main negotiator of this process. "The government should treat the will of the people with respect."

He added: "Free leadership will democratize both the Middle East and Türkiye." This is why Öcalan's detention continues and they are afraid of freedom. Öcalan's freedom is the freedom of these people, and his will is our will."

Referring to the experience of South Africa and Nelson Mandela, he said: "History has shown that peace cannot be achieved with the continuation of isolation. Arresting Ocalan is not a solution and peace is only possible through dialogue and democratic negotiations.

Aktash then asked the audience: "Do we accept Ojalan's siege?" To which the crowd shouted in unison: "No." He also said to the people: "So let's shout together; Not limited, not limited, not limited."

Peace does not mean surrender

In another part of his speech, the member of Amrali's secretariat emphasized that peace should be based on equality and dignity.

"We want free conditions for political activity, equal negotiations and honorable peace," he said. We want a law that is the law of peace. Peace is not achieved by force and it does not mean violating people's dignity; "Peace is achieved with respect, freedom and recognition of people's rights."

Aktash added: "Peace should not be confused with surrender. These people believe in peace, but they will never surrender. "We will not allow the peace process to turn into a process to force surrender or remove democratic demands."