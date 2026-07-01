No corrupt person is immune

According to Kurdpress, a regular meeting of the Iraqi Cabinet of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Ali Falah Zaidi, and a series of cases related to the state of the country, energy, taxes and service projects were reviewed and decisions were made.

At the beginning of this meeting, Zaidi emphasized that the legitimacy of his government depends on protecting the interests of the Iraqi people and said: "The anti-corruption campaign that we have started is only the first stage, and the government will continue its actions to restore public property and fight corruption in all provinces."

The Iraqi Prime Minister added that no one is immune from corruption and the government will not allow corrupt people to remain in government structures and waste public resources and people's rights.

He also asked the regulatory bodies to report any signs of negligence or corruption in the ministries directly so that necessary legal actions can be taken.

In another part of his speech, Zaidi announced that the Iraqi government intends to increase the electricity supply capacity within the framework of next year's planned budget, and targeting to sign a contract for the supply of 25,000 megawatts of electricity is on the agenda.

At the same time, the Iraqi Cabinet of Ministers approved the national plan of "one million pieces of residential land" for all Iraqi provinces except the Kurdistan Region, and a high committee was formed to formulate the implementation mechanism.

In the field of financial reforms, the Iraqi government approved that foreign oil companies and contractors operating in Iraq be subject to the income tax law and that a fixed tax of 35% be applied to their total income. Incentives were also considered for universities and private educational institutions to settle tax debts.