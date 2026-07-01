Ahmed al-Shara announced the names of 70 appointed members of the Syrian parliament

According to the Kordpress report, "Ahmed al-Shora", the head of the interim government of Syria, announced the names of 70 appointed members of the parliament of this country; A list based on which only two Kurdish figures are among the introduced members.

According to Rodav Network, based on the published information, these 70 people are considered the exclusive quota of the head of the interim government of Syria and were directly appointed by him. The head of the election committee also officially published the list of appointed members.

According to this list, "Abdul Hakim Bashar" and "Mustafa Abdi" are the only two Kurdish figures present among the 70 introduced members.

Based on the temporary electoral system of Syria, the parliament of this country (Majlis al-Shaab) consists of 210 members in total. Of these, 140 members are elected through elections and 70 other members are directly appointed by the head of state.

The announcement of the names of 70 appointed members took place after the finalization of the results of the election of 140 other members, and with this action, the composition of the Syrian Parliament has been fully formed.

Earlier, the High Election Committee of Syria had announced the final results of the parliamentary elections in different provinces. The results of Raqqa province were published on March 18, 2026, and the results of Hasakeh and Kobani provinces were also announced on May 25, 2026.

According to reports, elections were not held in Sweida province and the electoral seats of this province remained empty. However, in the quota of the head of government, two members were appointed to represent Sweida.

According to the officials, after issuing the presidential decree, the head of the Supreme Election Committee will invite all the members to participate in the first session of the parliament.

The first session of the Syrian Parliament is scheduled to be held on Monday, and the members will take the oath in this session. Also, in this meeting, the board and management of the parliament will be elected to start their official and legislative activities.