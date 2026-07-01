Ahmad al-Shara' Meets Turkish Interior Minister in Damascus; Emphasis Placed on Security Cooperation Between the Two Countries

According to KurdPress, Ahmad al-Shara' emphasized the expansion of security cooperation and the strengthening of coordination between the two countries during his meeting with Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi in Damascus. The meeting, attended by officials from both sides, addressed issues concerning the confrontation of shared security threats, the exchange of expertise, and ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

According to the Anatolian news agency, "Ahmed al-Shara", the head of the interim government of Syria, hosted "Mustafa Ciftci", the minister of interior of Turkey, and his accompanying delegation at the People's Palace in Damascus.

In this meeting, "Nouh Yilmaz", the ambassador of Türkiye in Damascus, and "Anas Khattab", the interior minister of the interim government of Syria, were also present.

According to the statement published by the Syrian presidency, the two sides discussed security cooperation between Syria and Türkiye and ways to strengthen coordination between the two countries.

In this meeting, issues related to the exchange of experiences in dealing with common security threats and increasing the level of coordination between the two countries were also discussed.

According to this statement, the parties emphasized that the development of cooperation between Syria and Türkiye can help strengthen regional security and stability.

In the framework of his trip and consultations in Damascus, Mustafa Cheftchi had previously met and talked with Anas Khattab, the Syrian Minister of Interior, and Raed Saleh, the Syrian Minister of Crisis and Disaster Management.