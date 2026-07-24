Can PKK members return home?

According to KurdPress, Amarci magazine, using Homer's epic "Odyssey", described the return of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members to Turkish society as the most important stage in the peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurdish political movement, and believes that the success of this process will be measured not by disarmament, but by providing the conditions for a safe, legal and dignified return.Uzgur Amed, the author of this note, referring to the story of Odysseus' return after years of war, writes that just as the mythical Greek hero faced many difficulties in returning home after enduring years of suffering and battle, the end of the war alone does not mean the end of suffering, and a true return requires social acceptance, legal support, and rebuilding trust.

According to the author, the peace process, which began on October 1, 2024 with the start of talks in the Turkish Grand National Assembly and entered a new phase after the announcement of the dissolution and disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, is now on the verge of approving the "Peace Framework Law"; a law that could determine the path of return for the party's forces, political activists, and individuals who have been away from home and family for years due to conflict, imprisonment, or exile.The note emphasizes that “return” does not simply mean being back in the place of residence, but is realized when individuals have the protection of the law, are accepted by society, and can resume their normal lives without fear of punishment or humiliation.

The author distinguishes between “return” and “surrender,” and writes that lasting peace is not built on humiliation, erasing the past, or forcing individuals to live with a permanent sense of guilt. In his view, return must be accompanied by truth-seeking, justice, addressing the suffering of victims, and confronting the past, not forgetting it.

The article continues by stating that people who return to society after years are no longer faced with the same country they left.Families, cities and society have changed, and for this reason, society must also confront its fears, angers and unresolved wounds, just as the migrants returning from the mountains are facing a difficult test.

According to the author, the responsibility of the state is not limited to opening the path of return, but must also create conditions that ensure that return does not become a new trap for individuals by creating clear legal guarantees, judicial security and enforcement mechanisms. For this reason, the Peace Framework Law is not just a legal text, but a historical and moral document that will determine how Turkey will welcome its citizens.The note concludes by emphasizing that the success of the peace process is not measured by the number of people who come down from the mountains, but rather by the number of those who can return to their homes, live with their families, participate in political and social activities, and live as equal citizens without hiding their identities. In the author’s view, return is complete when society can say to them: “There is a place for you to live here.”