We do not recognize the leadership of Kilicdaroglu

According to Kordpress, 74 provincial chairmen of the People's Republican Party (CHP) along with the representatives of this party's organizations in 81 provinces of Turkey, signed a joint statement entitled "Elected Provincial Chairmen and Elected Provincial Organizations", and declared their opposition to the new management of the party.

In this statement, it has been emphasized that the decisions of this administration are not accepted by a large part of the party organization, addressed to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the leadership board, who came to work after the ruling of the annulment of the party congress by the court.

These 74 provincial presidents, many of whom were elected by members' votes before the 30th regular congress of the party, and some of whom were removed from their positions after the appointment of the new management by court order, announced in their six-sentence statement:

"We do not recognize your dismissals and dismissals. We are not afraid, we are not disappointed and we will not give up. We want to hold an extraordinary congress. You will never be able to destroy our solidarity and determination. The organization of the People's Republican Party is invincible. "The People's Republican Party will never forget."