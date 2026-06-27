If necessary, we will establish a new party

According to Kurdpress, Akram Imamoglu, the elected mayor of Istanbul and the presidential candidate of the People's Republican Party (CHP), who is in prison, in response to speculations about the formation of a new party, announced that "any necessary measures will be taken" if appointed management is imposed on the CHP by the "Order of the Presidential Palace". He stressed: "We will never allow the Turkish people to remain disappointed and without a political option."

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul—currently held at the Silivri-Marmara Prison—discussed the internal crisis within the Republican People's Party (CHP), the process known as the "total annulment" of the party congress, and the possibility of founding a new party in a written exchange with imprisoned journalist Merdan Yanardağ.

İmamoğlu described the "total annulment" process as "the final stage of desperation for a small group that has lost faith in the political arena and the public," asserting: "A faction entrenched within politics, the media, and the judiciary has taken all of Turkey hostage and receives its orders from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

He added: "These people, in order to maintain their power, suppress any opposition, file cases and threaten, and have even gone so far as to stage a coup-like action against the party founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk." However, I believe that in the end, people's conscience and will will win."

They want to prevent the CHP from replacing the ruling power

In another part of his speech, Imamoglu criticized the positions of Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his close ones without directly naming him and said: "What is happening today in the CHP is not just a political dispute. This party has been facing widespread pressure for a long time; Its mayors are arrested, its managers are targeted, and efforts are being made to destroy its ability to become an alternative to power."

He continued: "In such a situation, for some people to choose a path that is the result of this political blockade, it is not just a political position and I object to it. "Those who failed to defeat the CHP from outside are now looking for results from within the party, and history will judge this approach."

If the appointed head of the presidential palace is imposed on the party, we will take action

In response to a question about the possibility of forming a new party, Imamoglu said: "Holding an extraordinary congress is both our right and a legal obligation. "But if, by the order of the presidential palace, a guardianship is imposed on the CHP, we will take whatever action is necessary."

He stressed: "We will never allow the people of this country to remain hopeless and without political options." "Either we will find a way or we will make a way ourselves and we will continue to move in the direction shown by the people."

An extraordinary party congress must be held immediately

Referring to the request to hold an extraordinary congress in the Republican People's Party, the elected mayor of Istanbul said: "When the will of the representatives, party members and the people is afraid, talking about setting a suitable time for the congress is meaningless. This congress should be held today without delay. "Every day delay is a betrayal of people's hopes and expectations."

We have no disagreement with Özgur Ozel

Imamoglu also denied any differences of opinion with Özgur Ozel, the elected chairman of the People's Republican Party, and said: "There is no difference of opinion between me and Mr. Ozel." Our common point is that we never give in to imposed demands and we always move in the direction that people put in front of us.

In the end, he added: "I have complete trust in him and all our colleagues. Together, we will continue to move along the long path that people have drawn."