70% of the process of merging government institutions in Hasakah province has been completed

According to KurdPress, "Noureddine Ahmed", Governor of Hasakah, in an interview with Rudaw Network, announced the progress of the process of merging and activating government institutions in this province and said that about 70% of this process has been completed so far. He stated that measures to complete the remaining parts are still ongoing, adding that the full implementation of this process requires more time.The Hasakah Governor, referring to the process of integrating employees in various institutions, stated: “In the education sector, nearly 20,000 employees have fully joined the Syrian Ministry of Education and receive their salaries from this ministry.”

He added: “In the health sector, about 2,000 employees and in the electricity department, nearly 700 people have been fully integrated into the Syrian government structure, and the process related to them has been completed.”

Noureddine Ahmed also announced that the Agriculture Department and the Internal Trade Department have been fully integrated and activated. According to him, the departments of culture, tourism and antiquities, the branch of the Central Bank of Syria, and the post office have also started their activities and are currently providing services to citizens.

He also said that the civil registration department has resumed its activities, but the process of integrating its employees has not yet been fully completed.Appointment of local administrators

In another part of his speech, the governor of Hasakah referred to the status of the administrative divisions of the province and said that among the four main cities of the province, administrators of three cities and two districts (districts) have been appointed, but the administrator of Hasakah has not yet been appointed.

He added that the process of selecting mayors of cities, towns and members of their management boards is also ongoing and that these appointments are expected to be made in the near future.

According to the new administrative divisions, Hasakah province includes four main cities:

Hasakah city: the districts of Tel Tamr, Tel Brik, Al-Hol, Al-Shaddadi, Al-Arishah and Markada (the administrator of this city has not yet been appointed).

Sarkhani city: the districts of Darbasiyah and Abu Rasin.

Qamishlo city: the districts of Amuda, Torba-Spi, Tel Hamis and Jaza.

Dreik city: the districts of Chalagha and Tel Kuchar.Continuation of the integration process and the future of higher education

In conclusion, referring to the future plans of the Hasakah Governorate, Noureddine Ahmed said that efforts are continuing to integrate and activate other government institutions, including the transportation, media, finance and all bank branches.

He also announced the holding of continuous meetings with the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education about the future of the province's universities, and said that these talks are progressing in a positive and constructive atmosphere.