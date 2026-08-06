Peace Law is the Beginning of a Historic Stage

According to Kurdistan Press, Tolay Hatem Oghulari and Tuncer Bakrkhan, co-chairs of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), along with the deputy chairmen of the parliamentary faction, members of the faction's presidium, the group's administrative affairs officer, the party spokesperson, the spokesperson for the Women's Assembly, members of the Imrali delegation, representatives of the Justice Commission, and members of the "National Solidarity, Fraternity, and Democracy Commission," explained their views on the proposed law "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" in a press conference.

Hatem Oğulari: This law has a historical significance and could be the beginning of a transition

At the beginning of his speech, Tolay Hatem Oğulari emphasized that Turkey is at an important and historical juncture and that the process that is taking shape in the parliament is the result of a long period of dialogue and efforts to peacefully resolve the Kurdish issue.

Referring to the formation of the “National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission,” he said that this commission was one of the important thresholds of the negotiation process and its report, emphasizing the necessity of resolving the Kurdish issue, had historical significance.

Hatem Oğulari added: “The meeting of the commission delegation with Mr. Öcalan in Imrali was also one of the turning points of this process. Now, presenting this law to the parliament is another and very important step on this path.»

He emphasized that this law alone cannot solve a century-old problem, but it can be the first legal and political step to overcome the current situation.

According to him, “This law can open a door to solving the Kurdish issue and lead us from negative peace, that is, the mere absence of conflict, to positive and lasting peace.”

Hatem Oğulları also expressed hope that this proposal could become the “mother law” for the democratization of Turkey and pave the way for broader reforms in the legal and political fields.

He concluded by emphasizing that the Kurdish issue should not be defined in the context of security and terrorism, and said that this issue has deep social, economic and political dimensions that can only be resolved through dialogue and democracy.

Tuncer Bakrhan began his speech by paying tribute to the memory of the late Sari Soraya Onder, a member of the İmralıBekerhan also said: "As Mr. Öcalan said, every great path begins with a single step. We are taking this step today and we hope that this path will continue in a positive way."

He concluded by emphasizing that the political signature and support for this process is not just a symbolic act, but an effort for peace, democracy and a common future for 86 million Turkish citizens, and called on all parties to participate in this historic path.