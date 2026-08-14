The party's response to the release of Demirtas and Yüksek

According to Kurdistan Press, Aysegul Doğan, Spokesperson of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), responded to a question about the claims made about the release of Selahattin Demirtas, a popular and imprisoned Kurdish politician and former co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), at a press conference at the party's headquarters.Doğan said: “In order to speak based on reality instead of behind-the-scenes news and allegations, we need to see the timetable for the implementation phase of the law. The timetable for the formation of the committees should also be shared with the public.”

He reminded that the framework law was recently approved by the parliament and added that the necessary measures for its implementation will be taken in the next stages.

There is no legal reason for the continuation of imprisonment

The DAP spokesperson emphasized that regardless of the implementation process of the framework law, there is no legal reason for the continuation of the imprisonment of Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ.

Doğan said: “We have always clearly stated that there is no legal reason for the continuation of Demirtaş and Yüksekdağ in prison. We are in a process that aims to eliminate political reasons; therefore, it should be treated accordingly."

He added, referring to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and the Turkish Constitutional Court, that there should be no room for speculation about the timing of the release of the two politicians.

Doğan concluded by emphasizing: "Those against whom such rulings have been issued should not be kept in prison for even a second. Demirtaş and Yüksekdag should have been released a long time ago and returned to their freedom."