People's Joyful Help at the Govar Culture and Art Festival with a Message of Peace

According to KurdPress, the first day of the "Govar Culture and Art Festival", organized by the Municipality of Govar (Yüksekova), was held with the presence of thousands of citizens in the Memkan region.

The program was attended by members of parliament from the region, Narin Gazgur, Joint Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), members of civil society organizations, representatives of political parties and a large number of citizens.The festival began with a salute, and attendees chanted Kurdish slogans in various parts of the event.

Speaking on stage, Shurosh Deri, the co-mayor of Gavar, said: “Dear people of Gavar, we have been supporting the peace process initiated by Abdullah Ocalan for nearly two years, and we will continue this support until the end.”

He added: “This process has given us all hope. It is time for peace to come to these lands, and the current festival is also a beginning for this peace.”

Deri also considered festivals held in the region based on tribal affiliations to be a source of discrimination and urged people not to allow such an approach to continue.

The first day of the festival continued with concerts by Berzin Kaplan and Sardar Janan.