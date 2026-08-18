The first meeting of the Council for the Implementation of the Framework Law

According to Kurdistan Press, Cevdet Yılmaz congratulated the approval and publication of Law No. 7595, known as “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration,” on his account on the social network “Insocial.”

After being signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the law was published in the country’s official gazette and came into effect.Yilmaz explained that the council, which will operate under the law and be chaired by the Vice President, was formed at the same time as the law was published. The ministers and institutions that are members of the council have also started activities related to their areas of responsibility.

The Turkish Vice President added: “We have planned to hold the first meeting of the council on Monday, August 24. In this meeting, the method and principles of the council’s activities, as well as the sub-committees required for the process of laying down arms and disbanding, will be examined.”

According to Yilmaz, issues raised by the council members that require coordination between different institutions can also be included in the agenda of this meeting.He concluded by stating: “Our council will work for national unity, brotherhood and peace in the country with effective coordination and will make intensive efforts to implement all the duties and responsibilities stipulated in Law No. 7595.”