Peace Law Goes to the Open House of Parliament; What Do We Know About It?

According to Kurdistan Press, the bill known as the "Framework Law", which the Turkish government introduces as one of the most important stages of the "Turkey without terrorism" process, will be reviewed and voted on in the Turkish Parliament's General Assembly today, Monday, August 10.

This bill, officially titled "Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration", was prepared after about a year of activity by the Peace Process Commission and hearing the views of 138 people.The commission began its work on August 5, 2025, after the PKK announced its decision to disband and lay down its arms, and held 18 meetings during this period.

The bill, signed by 360 out of a total of 592 deputies, was submitted to the parliament on August 5, and three days later, after 18 hours of negotiations in the judiciary committee, it was approved with the positive votes of the deputies of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the People's Democracy and Equality Party (Demparti) and the New Party.

It is expected that all political groups except the New Welfare Party and the Good Party will support the bill in the general assembly vote. If this prediction comes true, the "Framework Law" will be approved with one of the highest votes recorded in the Turkish parliament. The parliament will also go into recess after the vote.

Today's session will be chaired by Celal Adan, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament from the Nationalist Movement Party.New Party leader Özgür Özel, Dem Party co-chair Tuncer Bakrhan and Good Party leader Musat Dervisoğlu are among the leaders who will speak about the plan. National Movement Party leader Devlet Bahçeli is also in the meeting to follow the talks.

The Good Party representatives entered the hall wearing scarves emblazoned with the Turkish flag and placed the country's flag on their tables. The New Party also held a meeting to determine its final position before the talks began. Özgür Özel has said that he will explain his party's decision when he addresses the general assembly.

Implementation of the law is conditional on the approval of the PKK's disarmament

The 12-article plan, if approved, will come into legal force upon its publication in the official gazette; however, its main provisions will not be implemented immediately.First, the security institutions must confirm the end of the practical activities of the PKK / KCK and all its affiliated structures and the complete surrender of weapons and ammunition. After that, the Turkish National Security Council will approve this assessment and its decision must be published in the Official Gazette. It is expected that the process of reviewing and approving the disarmament will take about two months.

After the publication of the National Security Council's decision, those who want to benefit from the provisions of the law will have six months to submit their written application to the prosecutor's office of their place of residence or the designated institutions.

What crimes are covered by the law?

The draft includes crimes such as establishing or managing the PKK / KCK, membership in this organization, knowingly aiding it, propagating for a terrorist organization and financing its activities.According to the proposed text, investigations and trials related to crimes with a maximum sentence of 15 years or less will be postponed for five years. In cases with a sentence of more than 15 years in prison, life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment, the postponement period will be 10 years.

The execution of final sentences will also be postponed with the same mechanism: sentences up to 15 years will be suspended for five years and sentences over 15 years or life imprisonment for 10 years. If the person does not commit terrorist crimes during this period, at the end of the period, his sentence will be considered served or a ban on prosecution will be issued and the case will be closed.

Detention and other judicial supervision measures will also be reviewed in cases covered by the law and canceled if the conditions are met.

Premeditated murder and some old sentences outside the scope of the law

Premeditated murders committed within the framework of PKK organizational activities are not covered by this plan.Also, criminal cases that occurred before June 1, 2005 and were punishable by life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment will be excluded from the scope of the law.

This restriction prevents Abdullah Öcalan from using the provisions on postponing the execution of the sentence. Regarding Öcalan's situation, AKP parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said that visits by academics and journalists to him in Imrali could be facilitated through administrative regulations and that no new legal status would be required.

Possibility of lifting legal restrictions

According to the plan, a special board will periodically evaluate decisions on postponing investigations, trials and executions. The board can, if necessary, request judicial authorities to lift legal restrictions resulting from investigations, trials or convictions.In cases where a five-year deferral has been issued, it will be possible to request the removal of legal disqualifications after two years, and in cases with a 10-year deferral, after three years.

If the person commits a terrorist crime again during the deferral period, the deferral decision will be revoked and the trial or execution of the sentence will be resumed.

Establishment of an Executive Board and Parliamentary Oversight Commission

The implementation of the law will be carried out under the supervision of a board headed by the Vice President. The ministers of justice, foreign affairs, interior and defense, the secretary general of the presidency, the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the secretary general of the National Security Council will be members of this board.

A 17-member oversight commission will also be established in parliament, whose task will be to follow up on the implementation of the law, inform members of parliament and make necessary recommendations.Weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles and other equipment delivered by members of the organization will also be registered, and the Ministries of Interior and Defense, after receiving the opinion of the security institutions, will determine the method of their delivery and registration.

The plan also provides legal, administrative and criminal immunity for members of the peace process commission and all officials who have a duty to implement the law. The final responsibility for implementing the law will also lie with the President of Turkey.