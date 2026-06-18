Europe must guarantee the future of Syria; It is necessary to hold an international congress

According to Kordpress, the co-chairman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Gharib Hasso, referring to the trip of the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, to Europe, emphasized that during this trip, the issue of guaranteeing European countries and holding an international congress for the future of Syria will be discussed.

PYD Co-Chairman Gharib Hasso stated in an interview with Valat news agency that European countries should take more responsibility in the process of solving the Syrian crisis and act as guarantors of the implementation of agreements and preventing the return of war.

The PYD co-chairman described Mazloum Abdi's trip to Europe as a "positive and important step" and said that this trip takes place in a sensitive situation where both the region and the Kurdish people are facing fateful changes.

He added: "The purpose of these meetings is to introduce the will of the Kurdish people and to attract international support for the future of Syria." "European countries and other international actors must play the role of guarantor to prevent new conflicts and provide a political solution to the Syrian crisis."

Heso also called for holding an international congress with the presence of all Syrian tribes and groups and said that in such a meeting, decisions should be made about the formation of the future government and the drafting of the new Syrian constitution.

Heso emphasized that the recognition of the Kurdish language as an official language is one of the basic demands of the Kurdish people. He said: "If the Kurdish language is not recognized, all the sacrifices and struggles of the Kurdish people will be meaningless."

He also emphasized the importance of preserving the achievements of women in northern and eastern Syria, saying that women, especially YPJ forces, have played a decisive role in the fight against ISIS. According to him, limiting the role of these forces or ignoring the rights of women can face a serious crisis in the process of integration.

The co-chairman of the PYD criticized the formation of the new Syrian parliament without the presence of representatives of the Kurds, Druze, Alawites and other minorities and said that this institution does not reflect the true will of the Syrian people.

However, he emphasized that the process of integration between people and government structures will continue and the formation of such a parliament alone cannot stop this process.

Gharib Heso also evaluated the return of Afrin residents to their homes as a positive step, but warned against the continued presence of armed groups affiliated with Türkiye in this region.

He said that many houses and lands of the residents of Afrin are still in the possession of these groups or their dependent families, and cases of kidnapping, murder and creating an atmosphere of insecurity have been reported.

According to him, the departure of these groups is the main condition for ensuring security and the success of the process of returning refugees. Heso also criticized the interim government of Damascus for its silence on these issues and demanded serious action to establish security in Afrin and other areas of northern Syria.