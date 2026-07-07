French President Arrives in Damascus

According to Kurdpress, Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his accompanying delegation at Damascus International Airport on Monday.

As reported by the SANA news agency, Macron's visit to Damascus marks the first time a French president has visited Syria since 2008.

According to the report, this visit marks the entry of Syrian-French relations into a new phase—one grounded in mutual respect and equal partnership between the two nations.

Officials from both countries are expected to discuss and exchange views on ways to expand bilateral ties and address issues of mutual interest during the visit.