Damascus Explosions Coincide with Macron’s Visit; Security Measures Tightened

According to KurdPress, several explosions took place in central Damascus during the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron—and his meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of the Syrian interim government—prompting an intensification of security measures in the capital.

According to international media reports, at least two explosions occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, where a French delegation was staying. Security sources stated that the blasts were caused by planted explosive devices; however, no official details regarding the perpetrators or potential casualties have been released so far.

The French presidency announced that at the time of the explosions, Emmanuel Macron was either en route to meet with Ahmad al-Sharaa or was at the presidential palace, and he was unharmed. The statement added that the French president's itinerary remained unchanged, and the meeting between the two parties proceeded as scheduled.

Following the explosions, Syrian security forces cordoned off the area and stepped up security measures across parts of Damascus.

Macron’s visit to Damascus is significant as it marks the first visit by a French president to Syria since 2009 and stands as one of the most important diplomatic meetings between the two countries in recent years. The visit was undertaken to discuss bilateral relations, the reconstruction process in Syria, and the expansion of economic cooperation.

As of the time of this report, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, and investigations into the scope and perpetrators of the incident are ongoing.