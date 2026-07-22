Time to create a legal framework for Kurdish-Turkish unity

According to KurdPress, Pervin Boldan, Özgür Fayek Erol and Medhat Sencer, members of the Imrali delegation of the Peoples' Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Parti), announced the details of their meeting yesterday with Kurdish leader Abdullah Öcalan, by issuing a written statement.The statement said that the meeting lasted about 5 hours and discussed political developments, the current process, the construction of a democratic society and how to form the necessary legal framework for this process.

The statement continued:

"As the İmralı Dem Party delegation, we had a comprehensive meeting with Mr. Abdullah Öcalan after a long break. In this meeting, the political developments in the region, the construction of a democratic society, the current stage of the peace process and how to form the legal framework were examined in detail.

In this meeting, Mr. Öcalan made the following assessments for public opinion:

We emphasize adherence to the spirit of the February 27 call

"Our adherence to the spirit of the February 27 call, taking the necessary steps and resolving the issue within the framework of brotherly rights continues.We are now on the verge of transforming the historical unity and solidarity of Kurds and Turks, which is a historical fact in Anatolia and has never been separated from each other at all critical points, into a legal foundation.

The truth is that if you separate Turk from Kurd, there will be no Kurd and if you separate Kurd from Turk, there will be no Turk. This reality makes it necessary to develop the rights of coexistence and equality.

The time has come to create a legal framework

"Now is the time to form a legal framework by taking into account mutual sensitivities. Knowing that opening this path with patience is a historic opportunity, we must abandon superficial, limited and useless approaches to the future and build a common life together.As stated in the report of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, everyone must fulfill their responsibility to start the legal and legal process, completely abandon the conflict and weapons and open a completely new page.

The unity of Kurds and Turks is the cornerstone of the common future of Anatolia

"The unity of Kurds and Turks is the cornerstone of the common future of Anatolia. In every step taken, we must base ourselves on the culture of these lands. By formulating the necessary laws, we can turn this unity into a permanent legal guarantee and live together equally and freely within the framework of a democratic republic. It is necessary that negative rights be transformed into positive rights.

Today's history has given us an opportunity to build a common life and open a completely new page under the shadow of equality and justice."I am fully confident that we will all take advantage of this opportunity together."

At the end of this statement, the İmralı Delegation of the İmralı Party also announced:

“We, as the İmralı Delegation, consider this important call by Mr. Öcalan as historic and reiterate our determination to continue the constructive dialogue with all relevant institutions, especially the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, to advance the process with a result-oriented approach and to reach a lasting solution based on the rights of fraternity.

İmralı Delegation of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (İmralı Party)

21 July 2026.”