A number of perpetrators of the attack on the returned refugees to Sarkani were arrested

According to KurdPress, Mahmoud Khalil, deputy commander of the internal security forces of Hasakah province, announced that following the attack on the returned Kurdish refugees to Sarkani, they have arrested a number of people related to this incident and while continuing investigations to identify other perpetrators, they have temporarily stopped the return of refugees to this city.“Mahmoud Khalil” issued a statement condemning the attack on the residents of Sarkani who were returning to the city and areas where they lived, saying that these attacks were carried out with the aim of creating insecurity, preventing the return of the displaced, and undermining efforts for the integration process.

He added: “Within the framework of a rapid response to these incidents, the internal security forces have initiated the necessary security and legal measures. In this regard, a number of people related to these incidents have been arrested, but search operations and investigations against other related individuals are still ongoing so that they can be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

Khalil also emphasized that the internal security forces will take action against any party that tries to exploit the current situation and cause chaos and instability.The Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Forces of Hasakah Province, citing the need to maintain the security of citizens, announced that the process of transferring and returning people to the city of Sarkani has been temporarily suspended.

He said: "After the situation calms down and the security of those returning is fully ensured, the process of transferring and returning people will resume."