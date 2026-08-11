The Syrian Democratic Council called for an investigation into the attack on the convoy of returning refugees from Sarkani

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) issued a statement regarding the attack on the convoy of refugees from Sarkani, stating that it is following the public reactions in Hasakah and Qamishlo with great concern about the developments related to this attack.The parliament condemned the attack on families trying to return to their homes and stressed that the security of citizens and their right to return should not be affected by political or security calculations, and that protecting the dignity and human rights of the people is a fundamental responsibility.

The MSD statement stated that the return of displaced people is a national and human right, and that Kurdish families, whose return to Sarkani has been coordinated with relevant government institutions, need security guarantees, protection, and the protection of their rights.

The Syrian Democratic Council also called on citizens to express their views and demands within the framework of national responsibility, noting the anger and concern caused by these attacks.The Assembly called on all parties and social forces to exercise restraint, prioritize public interests, avoid emotional reactions and escalation of tensions, and support civil and security institutions.

The MSD also called on the Syrian interim government and relevant parties to fulfill their public responsibilities in protecting citizens who intend to return and to ensure their security on the way back to their areas so that they are safe from any attack or threat.

The Assembly finally called for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the attack on the refugee return convoy, emphasizing that those responsible for this incident must be identified, the perpetrators must be held accountable, and the results of the investigation must be made public.