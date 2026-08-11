The Framework Law is Imperfect but It is the Beginning of a New Stage Film

According to KurdPress, Hazer Narekhi, the co-chair of the Makhmour People's Assembly, discussed the law and its possible effects on the Makhmour camp with Emrullah Acar from the Mesopotamia News Agency before the final approval of the "Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" in the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament.This law, which was prepared within the framework of the Peace and Democratic Society Process, was approved by the Turkish Parliament's General Assembly with 468 votes in favor, 88 against, and six abstentions after passing through the Justice Commission.

In the 1990s, as villages were evacuated and burned, security pressures increased, and a rural settlement system was imposed in Turkish Kurdistan, tens of thousands of people were forced to leave their homeland. Some of them migrated to European countries and Turkish metropolises, while others sought refuge in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Currently, about 12,000 people live in the Makhmour camp in Makhmour city, located in the Iraqi province of Mosul. Most of the residents of this camp are families who migrated from the Şırnak and Gulmarg regions. The camp, which is mostly populated by women and children, was placed under the protection of the United Nations in 1998.

One law cannot solve all problems

Haszar Narekhi said that it is not possible to evaluate the framework law without considering the history of the past 100 years and the consequences of the division of Kurdistan.He stated: “After the division of Kurdistan into four parts as a result of various agreements, the identity, language and culture of the Kurdish people were denied and an attempt was made to eliminate the nation. The Kurds have faced many massacres and sufferings in the past 100 years, but they resisted all these measures.”

Hazar Narekhi said that the struggle of the Kurdish freedom movement in the past 50 years has changed the previous historical trend and Abdullah Öcalan’s resistance during his 27 years in prison has paved the way for the formation of the current stage.

Referring to Öcalan’s call of February 27, 2025, he said: “The framework law has reached this stage by paying heavy costs. Despite its shortcomings, this law is positive because the problems that have been formed over the past 100 years cannot be finally solved with a single law. This is only a step and the beginning of a journey of several thousand kilometers.»

The co-chair of the Makhmour People’s Assembly added: “This law does not solve all our problems, and this is a fact. From this point on, expanding the struggle is the duty of all of us. A new stage has begun with the Framework Law.”

It is incomplete, but it is an important step

Haszar Narekhi said that the people’s expectations from the Framework Law are to achieve lasting peace, democratization, and ensure equality through laws.

He added: “We will closely follow the practical implementation of this law. Laws must establish equality. If the rights of the Kurdish people were not ignored and the Kurds could live freely with their identity and language, there would be no need for 50 years of struggle and the beginning of such a process.”

According to Narekhi, the text of the law faces serious shortcomings in ensuring the rights, identity, and language of the Kurds; however, its adoption should be considered an important step and legal reforms should not be limited to this law.Referring to the Bahçeli government's statements about Öcalan's "right to hope", he said: "Even those who declared their hostility to the Kurdish freedom movement are now talking about Öcalan's right to hope. The Bahçeli government has also realized that the target of the democratic solution to the Kurdish issue is Öcalan. It is inevitable to eliminate the shortcomings of the law through new regulations."

Only Öcalan can convince the people

The co-chair of the Makhmour People's Assembly also called for the physical freedom of Abdullah Öcalan and for journalists and academics to be allowed to meet him.

Narekhi said: "The doors of Imrali should be fully opened and journalists and academics should be able to meet with Öcalan. We expect these conditions to be provided as soon as possible. This is not just a need, but an unavoidable necessity."

He added: "The only one who can convince the people is Öcalan. If the doors of Imrali are opened, he will convince not only the Kurds but also the Turkish people."

We will take Öcalan's call as a basis

Hassan Narekhi considered the people of Makhmour as part of the peace process and a democratic society, and referring to their more than three decades of displacement, he said: "After experiencing great oppression, we came out of the land where we were born but could not grow up."

He continued: "Regardless of what laws are passed, we will take Öcalan's and the Kurdish freedom movement's calls as a basis. From the first day of displacement until now, we have always moved alongside Öcalan and the Kurdish freedom movement, and we will fulfill whatever responsibility we have in this process."

Haasan Narekhi concluded: "Until Öcalan's physical freedom is secured, we cannot say that the people of Makhmour have achieved their rights."