What benefit does Macron's trip to Syria hold for the Kurds?

According to Kurdpress, French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Damascus takes place against a backdrop of a transformed balance of power in Syria compared to previous years, with European influence in the country having reached its lowest level. An analysis by *National Context* suggests that this visit should not be viewed as a sign of France returning to its traditional role of supporting Syrian Kurds or minority groups; rather, its primary objective is to redefine Paris's position in the new Syria and to secure French economic and security interests.

According to this publication, France's most significant limitation is the loss of practical leverage in northern Syria. With the withdrawal of U.S. forces, there is no longer a joint military framework upon which France can base its role in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Consequently, Paris lacks the capacity to deploy troops, provide security support to its allies, or exert a deterrent effect against pressure from Damascus or Türkiye.

These circumstances have shifted France’s priorities as well. Unlike the early years of the Syrian crisis—when issues such as human rights, the protection of minorities, and political transition were central to European policy—two matters now dominate Paris's agenda: Syria's economic reconstruction and the containment of migration.

Facing its own economic difficulties and domestic pressures, France is seeking to secure a share of reconstruction projects and investment opportunities in Syria, aiming to pave the way for French companies to enter the country's economy. At the same time, the Macron administration views Syria's relative stability as a means to curb potential waves of migration to Europe—an issue that has become a major challenge in French domestic politics.

From this perspective, supporting the Kurds is no longer the top priority of French policy. While Macron is expected to emphasize the need to respect the rights of Kurds and other minorities—and to call for political reforms—this stance is likely to remain at the level of diplomatic rhetoric rather than translating into concrete policy action.

Another crucial factor is France's relationship with Turkey. Paris cannot formulate its Syria policy without taking Ankara’s position into account. Turkey is currently a key player in the Syrian equation, a fact that has constrained France's room for maneuver. Consequently, it seems unlikely that Paris would engage in a serious confrontation with either Turkey or the Damascus government to champion Kurdish political demands.

Overall, an analysis by *National Context* suggests that Macron’s visit to Damascus is less about securing a strategic breakthrough for Syrian Kurds and more about preserving France’s position within the new Syrian order—an environment where Western military and political influence is significantly diminished compared to the past. Under these circumstances, France will likely continue to voice support for Kurdish rights, yet its actual policy will be driven by economic interests, participation in Syria’s reconstruction, migration control, and the need to maintain a balanced relationship with Turkey. Consequently, expecting a revival of the kind of French support for the Kurds seen in the 1990s or early 2000s is inconsistent with the region's new realities.