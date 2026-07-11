Messages and Implications of the Damascus Bombing Coinciding with Macron’s Visit

According to Kurdpress, the German Center for Kurdish Studies analyzed the messages and consequences of the two explosions in Damascus at the same time as French President Emmanuel Macron's visit and believes that the timing of these attacks shows that the perpetrators' main goal was to send a political and security message to the Syrian transitional government and its international partners.

These explosions occurred near the residence of the French president and on the eve of the NATO meeting in Ankara, which, according to the author, is more than a security incident, but a sign of the fragility of the Syrian security structure after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government. In this analysis, the hypothesis of the involvement of foreign actors, including Israel and Türkiye, has been found to lack sufficient evidence. In the author's view, attributing the explosions to these countries is more of an attempt to mask internal security weaknesses than the result of an evidence-based assessment. The analysis emphasizes that neither Turkey nor France is currently engaged in direct competition for influence in Syria, and that Ankara actually benefits from an expanded European economic role in Syria's reconstruction.

The German Center for Kurdish Studies considers the most likely scenario to be the actions of domestic groups or elements who have infiltrated the security apparatus. The author suggests that members of ISIS, Hurras al-Din, or forces dissatisfied with the transitional government's policies—particularly its approach to expanding ties with the West—may be behind these operations. In this context, the explosions are viewed as an attempt to highlight the persistent presence of extremist factions and their opposition to the policies of Ahmad al-Sharaa’s government. This analysis emphasizes that the primary message conveyed by the blasts is a challenge to the transitional government's ability to maintain security, particularly in the capital. The occurrence of such attacks during the French President's visit could undermine the confidence of Western nations, investors, and international corporations in Syria's reconstruction process. The author believes that, rather than seeking to inflict direct damage, the perpetrators aimed to create the impression that Damascus still lacks the stability required to attract foreign investment.

The German Center for Kurdish Studies holds the view that, despite this incident, the explosions failed to alter the trajectory of relations between Paris and Damascus. Emmanuel Macron proceeded with economic negotiations and agreements with the Syrian government without altering his travel itinerary, thereby demonstrating France's continued commitment to engaging with the transitional government as part of its Eastern Mediterranean strategy. According to this analysis, Paris's priorities have also shifted since the initial stages of engagement with the new Syrian government; whereas the early months focused on the formation of an inclusive government, political reforms, and the safeguarding of rights for women, minorities, and Kurds, economic interests, participation in Syria's reconstruction, and the strengthening of France's position in the Eastern Mediterranean have now assumed a more prominent role in the country's policy.

The Kurdish Studies Center in Germany concludes that while the Damascus bombings exposed the security vulnerabilities of the Syrian transitional government, they failed to halt the process of normalizing relations between Damascus and France or the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation. According to the center's author, Shoresh Darwish, the most significant achievement of the operation's perpetrators was demonstrating the fragility of Syria's security situation during one of the country's most critical political junctures.