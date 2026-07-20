For a lasting peace, the path to dialogue with Imrali must be opened

According to Kurdistan Press, Roşan Çakar, a journalist living in Turkey, traveled to Qandil and talked with Duran Kalkan, one of the senior PKK commanders, about the "peace and democratic society" process.

At the beginning of the interview, Kalkan emphasized Abdullah Ocalan's position in this process and said to Çakar: "Before you come here, it would have been better if you had gone to Imrali first; because the main address is there.»

He compared the current situation with the 2013 negotiations, saying that the developments in Gaza, Syria and Turkey, along with the consequences of years of conflict, have created a different context and increased the need for a political solution.

Kalkan added: “Not all issues can be solved with war. War may open ways, but it is politics that can create solutions. Now is the time for dialogue and politics.”

“We have taken the February 27 call as a basis”

Kalkan said that the movement has taken Abdullah Öcalan’s February 27 call as a basis for its position and has decided to move forward with a new phase.

He stated that the call had caused surprise in some parts of society and even within the movement, but its members were familiar with Öcalan’s views and were mentally prepared for such a change.According to Kalkan, following this call, his organization declared a ceasefire on March 1. He added that undemocratic and restrictive approaches continue to prevent the opening of the political space.

Responding to criticism that no specific demands for the political status of the Kurds were made in this process, Kalkan said that the role and activities of Abdullah Ocalan in the Kurdish issue cannot be ignored.

“We have stopped armed activity against Turkey”

Kalkan said about the movement’s position on the continuation of the process: “Until the situation changes and the Congress makes a new decision, with the current decision, we will no longer be a force that will carry out armed operations against Turkey. We have stopped these activities.”

He also added: “If we are attacked, we will defend ourselves. Our goal is to open the path to political activity.»

Kalkan also pointed to the distrust in Turkish public opinion and said that this process has been going on for nearly two years and that the government of Bahçeli, the head of the National Movement Party, should explain its positions and calls in more detail.

He also called on the left and democratic currents to play a more active role in reducing nationalist approaches and increasing social support for the process.

“The end of the war is made possible by the parties involved”

Kalkan, responding to claims that the current process is “Erdogan’s game”, said that in every political process there is the possibility of calculation and tactics, but the main issue is whether the political space will open up or not.

He added: “Even if there is a one percent possibility of progress, we will start from there and try to expand this possibility.»

Kalkan also referred to the action of the Bahçeli government on October 1, 2024 in the Turkish parliament and his handshake with the Democratic Party representatives, saying that this action was unexpected for them at first, but later they evaluated it as an action in line with the existing realities.

He said: “Peace is established by those who were involved in the war. The will to end the war must also be formed by the same parties. Therefore, such statements by the Bahçeli government were unusual, but close to reality.”

According to Kalkan, the process that began with Bahçeli's action in practice and with Öcalan's official call has enabled more dialogue in society, reduced tensions and created a new space for discussion.“The key to the solution is in Imrali”

Kalkan emphasized that the practical implementation of the peace process and decisions regarding the future structure of the movement are not possible without the direct role of Abdullah Öcalan.

“We have decided to end the armed struggle and dissolve the organization, but this does not mean that the members of this structure will suddenly disappear,” he said. “The implementation of the dissolution decision requires a process of organizational change and transformation, and for this, the appropriate legal and political framework must be provided.”

“If real peace is desired, the path will pass through Imrali,” he added.

Kalkan also expressed concern about the delay in the development and implementation of legal regulations, and said that the movement’s position will be determined based on the messages and views received from Imrali.“The Kurds must have a place in the new political structure of the region”

Kalkan, referring to the developments in Syria and the experience of the north and east of the country, said that tactical alliances should not be confused with strategic relations.

He considered the differences between Imrali and Qandil about the developments in Aleppo to be due to the weakness in information and said that the Kurds should have a specific political position within the framework of a democratic Middle East.

Kalkan, referring to the competition of powers in the Middle East and the role of Israel in the developments in the region, said that the century-old nation-state model has faced a crisis.

He added: “The Kurds must have a political position in this new process, but this position should not be based on the exclusion of others. Ensuring the existence and freedom of the Kurds is in the democratization of Turkey and the region.»

According to him, Iran and Israel are also trying to establish contact with Kurdish forces and movements, and the current process could be an opportunity to put Kurdish politics on a democratic footing in Turkey.

Criticism of the Turkish government and opposition

Kalkan criticized Turkey's opposition parties, especially the Republican People's Party, for what he called a "limited partisan approach."

He said fundamental issues such as security, democracy and the Kurdish issue should not be examined only from the perspective of party competitions, and that leftist, democratic and socialist movements should show more support for the process.

Kalkan added that if the working classes and different sections of society have sufficient information about the goals of the process, the likelihood of their opposition would decrease.He also accused the government of moving cautiously and slowly due to narrow political interests and security concerns, saying: “We must put aside the atmosphere of fear.”

Call for the release of Demirtas and other political prisoners

In another part of the interview, Kalkan called for the release of Selahattin Demirtas and other imprisoned politicians.

He said that the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on Demirtas and some other political prisoners have not been implemented, adding: “Not only Demirtas, but all politicians who are in prison should be released.”

Kalkan said that Demirtas is an experienced politician and could play a more effective role in the political process if released.

He also added that Kurdish politicians living in Europe could also participate in the talks.“The strategic shift will continue”

Kalkan concluded by emphasizing that the announced strategic shift is not temporary and that this movement calls for an opening up of the political space.

He said that expanding political activity could help strengthen democracy in Turkey and reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Kalkan also criticized NATO, saying that the alliance focuses more on armament and war than anything else and does not provide any achievement for solving Turkey’s internal problems.

He concluded by emphasizing that the continuation of the peace process could bring Turkey broad political, social and regional benefits.