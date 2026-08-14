Mazloum Abdi discussed the situation of the refugees in Sarkani

According to Kurdistan Press, "Mazloum Abdi", the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), met and discussed with a delegation of the Syrian interim government about the situation of the refugees in Sarkani and the attacks on the refugee convoy that was on its way back to their areas.According to Hawar News Agency, the meeting, which was held with the presence of Ziad al-Ayish, the Syrian presidential representative in the January 29 agreement follow-up committee, the governor of Deir Ezzor, and Awad al-Qasim, commander of the Second Division, discussed the situation of the Sarkani refugees, the attacks carried out against them, and the importance of ensuring security and protecting civilians.

The two sides also discussed the importance of holding the perpetrators of the attacks accountable and pursuing their responsibility.

After the meeting, Mazloum Abdi announced that he was pleased with the meeting with Ziad al-Ayish, the Syrian presidential representative, and Awad al-Qasim, commander of the Second Division.

He said: "During this meeting, we discussed several important cases and issues related to the security and stability of Hasakah, strategies for countering attacks on government institutions, issues related to civilian refugees, as well as accelerating and completing the integration process."The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces added: "We reached an agreement on several solutions and felt a positive atmosphere. Also, serious steps were taken to resolve these cases; steps that can serve the security and tranquility of Hasakah."