Erdogan's Party Fears Political Costs of PKK Members' Release

"According to Kurdistan Press, concerns about the reaction of the Justice and Development Party's social base to the release of PKK members and its possible costs have increased on the eve of the approval of the first law related to the peace process; Turkish journalist Nuray Babacan, in an article published in the moderate newspaper Nafs, examined the concerns within the Justice and Development Party about the first law related to the peace process, and spoke about the political consequences of the release of PKK members and the formation of a campaign with the theme "Öcalan demanded and you released PKK members." According to Nuray Babacan, these concerns, along with the differences over the scope of the law, have made the political and social management of this process one of the main challenges for Erdogan's party.The ruling party fears PKK propaganda

"While there are only a few days left until the first law related to the opening process is passed, neither the AKP nor the Democrat Party members are completely satisfied with it. The Democrat Party considers the law "too restrictive," and the AKP members are also concerned that the actions that PKK members will take after enjoying this law and freedom will create a negative reaction among the party's social base.

As we have said before, the main problem will not be managing the technical aspect of the issue, but managing its psychological atmosphere. There are many who believe that this path should be taken without causing dissatisfaction in any part of society and with "calm and composure."

It is clear that the developments after the implementation of the law have worried the AKP officials.It is clear that these regulations will include not only PKK members who have committed serious crimes such as murder, but also those in prison or in the mountains. Some say that the number of people who will be subject to this law in the first stage is 4,000, while others say 6,000.

Finally, the law, which has been under discussion for a year, will only cover PKK members within the framework of the dissolved organization. The return of any PKK member to Turkey or his release from prison will have repercussions and consequences in society.

The following comments are made in the Justice and Development Party: "A campaign with the theme of 'Öcalan wanted and you released PKK members' will put us in a serious bind. This issue will have a heavy political cost and must be managed properly. Many of our friends are worried that this issue will cause us trouble due to the bitter experience of the Fethullahist movement.»

Furthermore, since conditional release and release under judicial supervision were discussed from the very beginning, all prisoners expected that a regulation on “partial amnesty” would be passed that would include them. Members of the Justice and Development Party are worried that they will be the target of criticism that “you released the members of the organization, but ordinary criminals and political prisoners are still in prison.”

On the other hand, some politicians criticize the government's cautious approach. "If they were honest, they could send journalists to Qandil to take pictures that would show how empty and dysfunctional the area really is," they say. There have also been suggestions to film the condition of the several kilometers of tunnels built by the PKK under the city of Raqqa.

Some Kurdish politicians also assess: "Despite reaching this stage, the government still has doubts. Such an important project should not fall victim to the ambitions of a few opportunists. If it were not for Bahçeli's insistence, the process would not have even reached this stage.They are holding back, worried that "the cost will be on us and our leader will be held responsible." Ultimately, they look at everything from the perspective of profit and benefit, while they should see the issue from the perspective of solving the country's forty-year problem.

According to the optimists who say "this time the process will succeed," the current situation is very favorable. In their opinion, the geopolitical context has changed fundamentally and the scope of PKK activity outside Turkey's borders has been severely limited. With the beginning of cooperation between the Syrian and Iraqi Kurds with the central governments of these two countries, the PKK has lost its former function and almost no longer wants to be present anywhere.

It is also said that Abdullah Ocalan's approach of keeping his demands limited and gradually raising them over time is important.The fact that he consistently manages to contain the high expectations of his social base is also considered important. On the other hand, for the first time, one of the nationalist factions in the country has a great enthusiasm for advancing the peace process. The experience of state institutions in considering all components of this process is also considered an important factor.

By the end of the summer, it will be clear whether the project, which has been discussed from all sides, will come to fruition; there is not much time left.”

Source: Nafs newspaper