Ekrem İmamoğlu and his wife Dilek resign from CHP and join New Party

According to Kurdistan Press, Ekrem İmamoğlu, the elected and popular mayor of Istanbul, who has been imprisoned in Marmaray Silivri Prison since March 23, 2025, announced the end of his 17-year membership in the Republican People's Party by publishing a message on social media.

İmamoğlu wrote: "I am resigning from my 17-year membership in the Republican People's Party. This decision is the result of the values ​​​​I believe in for the future of our country and the responsibility I feel towards the people.»

Thanking his companions who have worked with him over the years, he added: “Today, we are opening a new path to build a stronger, more democratic and more hopeful tomorrow in Turkey. I invite you to be part of this movement, spread hope together and build the future together.”

In his message, Imamoglu also published links to membership and financial support for the New Party.

Imamoglu became the first member of the New Party in Istanbul

After the New Party membership system was activated, Özgür Çelik, the party’s Istanbul provincial chairman, announced that Ekrem Imamoglu had registered as the first member of Istanbul in the party.

Çelik, inviting citizens to join the New Party, said: “The New Party is made by our nation.The membership system has been activated and our presidential candidate, Ekrem İmamoğlu, has become the first member of the party in Istanbul.”

Following this announcement, a short message “May our path be open” was posted on İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy office account.

Dilek İmamoğlu also quits CHP

Dilek İmamoğlu’s wife also announced her resignation from CHP and joining the New Party.

She said that leaving the party she had been proud to be a member of for years did not mean abandoning its values, but rather the result of insisting on justice, equality and democracy.

Dilek İmamoğlu added: “I will not give up on my dream of a Turkey where the people’s voices are heard, their will and hard work are not ignored, and where the law, justice and equality apply to all. With this belief, I am part of the New Party today.»

The political makeup of Turkey’s opposition changes

Imamoğlu’s resignation comes after extensive changes to the CHP structure. After the court ruled that the party’s leadership was “absolutely null and void,” Özgür Özel resigned from the CHP on July 24 and founded the New Party with 91 deputies.

The New Party announced that 232 mayors have resigned from the CHP so far. 265 former members of parliament also resigned en masse from the party on July 27.

Ekrem İmamoğlu is on trial in a case related to alleged corruption in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. The prosecutor’s office has accused him of founding and managing a “criminal organization” and has demanded his punishment for 142 alleged acts. İmamoğlu denies all charges and describes the case as political.