The announcement of the "Apuyi Movement" by the PKK

democratic society by recognizing Abdullah Öcalan and removing legal obstacles.

According to Kurdpress, on the first anniversary of the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), he announced the formation of a new movement called the "Apuyi Movement" and announced that it has accomplished its mission and now it is the turn of the Turkish government to take the necessary legal steps.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the PKK held a news conference with the presence of a number of its senior members, on the occasion of the one year anniversary of the dissolution congress, and discussed the latest developments related to the peace process and democratic society.

In this conference, the leadership council of the PKK revealed the establishment of a new structure called "Management of the Apuyi Movement". In its statement, with a one-year evaluation of the process of dissolving the PKK and the end of the armed struggle, this movement announced that it fully adhered to the historical call of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of this party, to start a new phase of peace and democratic society.

According to this statement, measures such as the withdrawal of troops from the Turkish territory, burning of weapons and the release of some detained members of the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MET) are among the steps taken by this movement. However, according to the officials of this movement, the Ankara authorities have not yet taken concrete action to implement the proposals presented in the parliament and provide the necessary legal basis.

The Apuyi movement emphasized that for the success of this political development, it is necessary for the Turkish government to recognize Abdullah Ocalan as an official party and head of the negotiating team and to provide him with the necessary legal conditions and freedom. Otherwise, without determining the status of the leadership and approving the laws required for democracy, the peace process will not reach the final result, and scattered meetings will not be able to solve the decades-old Kurdish problem.

The new peace process started in October 2024 with the initiative of Dalut Baghcele, the leader of the Turkish National Movement Party; When he asked Abdullah Öcalan to issue a call for the dissolution of the PKK.

Further, on February 27, 2025, Öcalan issued a historic message, calling for the end of the armed struggle strategy and the dissolution of the PKK. Following this call, this group decided to end its organizational existence in its 12th congress held between May 5 and 7, 2025.

Despite the PKK's announcement to lay down its arms, Kurdish parties and currents, including the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), continue to criticize the Turkish government's slowness in implementing legal reforms. One of the most important demands of these currents is to end the appointment of guardians over municipalities, the release of political prisoners, and the determination of the legal framework for the return of PKK members to civil life.